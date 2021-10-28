So the La Liga 2021-22 continues to bring yet another mouth-watering contest. This time we have the game between Real Madrid and Osasuna which will be held at the Santiago Bernabeu in Matchweek 11 on Wednesday night. In this article, we shall have a look at the live streaming and online telecast details of the game. But before that, let's have a look at the preview of the game. So Real Madrid enters the game with sky-high confidence after defeating their arch-rivals Barcelona in El Clasico by 2-1. Barcelona Coach Ronald Koeman’s Car Mobbed by Fans After Catalan Side’s El Clasico Defeat to Real Madrid in La Liga 2021–22 (Watch Video).

The Los Blancos are placed on number two of the La Liga 2021-21 points table. The team has Federico being ruled out due to an ankle sprain. On the other hand, we have Osasuna who had quite an impressive start to the tournament and are placed on number six of the points table. The team has been unbeaten in their last four matches and would be looking to extend the record. The visitors have a suspension and three absentees due to injury. Cote has been ruled out due to suspension and Ante Budimir, Aridane Hernandez and Jonas Ramalho are out due to injuries. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below.

When is Real Madrid vs Osasuna, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Real Madrid vs Osasuna, clash in La Liga 2021-22 will be played on October 28, 2021 (Wednesday midnight) at the Santiago Bernabeu. The match has a scheduled time of 01:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast Real Madrid vs Osasuna, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

Viacom18 have acquired the broadcasting rights of La Liga in India for three seasons, so fans can tune into the MTV channel to catch the Real Madrid vs Osasuna, live action on their television sets.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Real Madrid vs Osasuna, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

La Liga 2021-22 will also be available on online platforms for Indian viewers. With Viacom18 being the official broadcasters, fans can tune into Voot and Jio online platforms to watch the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Osasuna, clash.

