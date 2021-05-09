Real Madrid are up against Sevilla in their next assignment in La Liga 2020-21. With the Los Blancos hosting this game, the encounter takes place at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on Monday midnight (May 9). Zinedine Zidane’s men come into this game on the back of a 2-0 defeat against Chelsea yesterday in the second leg of the semi-final of the UEFA Champions League. On the other hand, Sevilla’s last outing resulted in a 1-0 loss to Marcelino's Athletic Bilbao at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan. As the game takes a countdown, let’s focus on the streaming and other information. Barcelona Held to Goalless Draw by Atletico Madrid in La Liga 2020–21.

Notably, the game holds great significance for the home team as a thumping win here would see the Los Blancos going at the top of the team standings. At the same time, Sevilla aim for a top-four finish to make a place in next season’s Champions League. In 36 head-to-head encounters between these two sides, Real Madrid hold the clear advantage, winning 24 games, losing 11, and one match was drawn. The two clubs last faced each other in the reverse fixture last year, with Real Madrid beating Sevilla 1-0. As the upcoming contest takes a countdown, let’s look at the streaming and other information. RM vs SEV Dream11 Prediction in La Liga 2020–21: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Real Madrid vs Sevilla Football Match.

When is Real Madrid vs Sevilla, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Real Madrid vs Sevilla clash in La Liga 2020-21 will be played on May 10, 2021 (Sunday) at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium in Madrid. The match has a scheduled time of 12:30 am IST.

How to Watch Live Telecast Real Madrid vs Sevilla, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

Unfortunately, no TV channel holds the broadcast rights of La Liga 2020-21 in India. So, the Real Madrid vs Sevilla match will not be telecast live on any TV channels in the country but fans can with the game on online platforms.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Real Madrid vs Sevilla, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

With no live telecast available fans can still catch the action live, thanks to live online streaming. La Liga free online streaming is available on the Facebook app and website. Fans can visit La Liga’s official Facebook page to catch live streaming online of Real Madrid vs Sevilla for free.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 09, 2021 03:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).