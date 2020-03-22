Rio Ferdinand Gives His Pick Between Manchester United Transfer Targets Jack Grealish and James Maddison

Jack Grealish and James Maddison (Photo Credits : Getty Images)

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Leicester City’s James Maddison and Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish as the record English champions look to strengthen their attacking department come next summer. Amidst this transfer saga former Red Devil, Rio Ferdinand has picked his favourite between the two stars as he believes that the Villa captain is a more complete player than the Foxes man and is a better fit. Both England stars have had an impressive season and due to this are linked to various big clubs in the Premier League. Bruno Fernandes Mimics Cristiano Ronaldo’s Iconic ‘Sii’ Goal Celebration During Shooting Drill With Manchester United Teammate Diogo Dalot (Watch Video).

Rio Ferdinand hosted a Q&A session in his official Instagram account and when a fan asked him to choose between Jack Grealish and James Maddison he replied ‘Grealish or Maddison? That’s a good question. They’re both flying, both done unbelievably well over the last year but are very different players.’ Crystal Palace Player Wilfried Zaha Offers Free Accommodation to NHS Staff Amid Coronavirus Outbreak.

Speaking about the Leicester City player Ferdinand said ‘Maddison is someone who can get the ball, he can pop it about. He gets goals, gets assists, sets up chances, he’s sharp, he gets in good positions to create things. Very good footballer. I like him.’

When talking about the Villa captain the former England defender stated ‘Grealish does all of that but he has one thing over all these players we talk about in this position for England, that can play off the striker, that can play as an attacking midfielder.’ ‘He’s got that bit of arrogance as well. Knows he’s a good player that’s producing. He just edges it for me.’ Ferdinand added.

Manchester United are lining up a number of players as they look to invest in their squad for the next season. According to many reports, the Premier League side has held discussions with Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Lemar in recent weeks as the Frenchman is unhappy in Madrid.