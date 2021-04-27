Real Madrid and Chelsea meet in the first leg of the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League semi-final and both teams will want to take the early advantage in the two-legged tie. Real Madrid vs Chelsea match in UEFA Champions League 2020-21 semi-final first-leg will be played at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium in Madrid on April 28 (Wednesday). This will be the fourth European meeting between Real Madrid and Chelsea and the latter have won two and drawn one of the last three meetings. Chelsea are the only side to go unbeaten in three consecutive meetings against Real Madrid in Europe. Meanwhile, Dream11 fantasy fans looking for all tips and predictions to pick the best fantasy XI for the RM vs CHE match should scroll down for all information. Devdutt Padikkal Chooses Between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo During an Interview.

Zinedine Zidane will be without his captain and centre-back Sergio Ramos while Ferland Mendy and Lucas Vazquez are also out with injuries. Toni Kroos and Eden Hazard have, however, been passed fit for the first leg. Kroos has been struggling with muscular discomfort while Hazard came off the bench against Real Betis on the weekend after recovering from his latest injury problem. Chelsea are only missing former Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic, who is out with a hamstring injury. Toni Kroos Back into 22-Member Squad Announced by Real Madrid For UCL 2021 Semi-Final Game Against Chelsea, Check Predicted Starting Line-ups for RM vs CHE.

RM vs CHE, UCL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – We will pick Thibaut Courtois (RM) as the goalkeeper for this fantasy team.

RM vs CHE, UCL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Cesar Azpilicueta (CHE), Eder Militao (RM), Ben Chilwell (CHE) and Dani Carvajal (RM) should be selected as the defenders.

RM vs CHE, UCL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Luka Modric (RM), Toni Kroos (RM) and Mason Mount (CHE) will be picked as the three midfielders.

RM vs CHE, UCL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Vinicius Junior (RM), Timo Werner (CHE) and Karim Benzema (RM) will be the three forwards in the fantasy team.

We will pick Karim Benzema (RM) as the captain for this Dream11 fantasy team while Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount (CHE) should be made the vice-captain for the Real Madrid vs Chelsea (RM vs CHE) match.

