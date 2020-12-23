After a slow start to their campaign, things get close to normal for Real Madrid, who could win their sixth game in a row with a fine showing against Granada. With the Los Blancos trailing city rivals Atletico Madrid by 3 points and having played a game more than them, Zinedine Zidane knows it will not be easy for his team to defend the crown this season. But considering their poor start, the job Zidane has done in recent weeks is commendable. Opponents Granada have won their last two games and a four-game unbeaten run in all competition. They are seventh in the league and Champions League qualification is certainly on their agenda. Real Madrid versus Granada will be streamed on the Facebook page of La Liga from 12:15 AM IST. La Liga 2020–21: Real Madrid Jumps to Second Spot, Atletico Madrid Remains on Top.

Real Madrid legend Luka Modric is set to miss the club's next two games with a left adductor injury. Isco and Eden Hazard could start on the bench with the duo training with the first team. Lucas Vazquez and Rodrygo are set to feature for the hosts on the wings with veteran forward Karim Benzema leading the attack as the no 9. Toni Kroos and Casemiro remain the key players for this Madrid side with the duo controlling the game's flow.

When is Real Madrid vs Granada, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Real Madrid vs Granada clash will be played on December 23, 2020 (Wednesday Night) at the Estadio Alfredo di Stefano Stadium. The match has a scheduled time of 12:45 am IST.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Real Madrid vs Granada, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

Unfortunately, no TV channel holds the broadcast rights of La Liga 2020-21 in India. So, the Real Madrid vs Granada match will not be telecast on live on any TV channel.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

With no live telecast available fans can still catch the action live, thanks to live online streaming. La Liga free online streaming is available on the Facebook app and website. Fans can visit La Liga’s official Facebook page to catch live streaming online of Real Madrid vs Granada for free.

Neyder Lozano, Angel Montoro and Fede Vico have been ruled out due to injury for Granada. At the same time, Victor Diaz and Darwin Machis will undergo late fitness test to determine their availability. Yan Brice Eteki should line up in central midfield, and his job will be to provide a defensive cover for the backline. Striker Roberto Soldado has been around for some time in top-flight football, and his experience will come in vital.

Real Madrid have won their last ten games against Granada, and it will take an impressive effort from the visitors to stop this record from getting worse for them.

