Real Madrid will look to return to winning ways when they host Osasuna in their next La Liga 2020-21 match on May 01 (Saturday). Zinedine Zidane’s side have been held to goalless draws in two of their last three matches but can sneak into the top of the League points table with a home win over Osasuna. Real Madrid vs Osasuna (RM vs OSA) match in La Liga 2020-21 will be played at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium in Madrid. Jagoba Arrasate’s side have lost only one in their last seven league games. Meanwhile, Dream11 fantasy fans looking for all tips and predictions to pick the best playing XI for the RM vs OSA match. Sergio Ramos Injury Update: Real Madrid Captain Available for UEFA Champions League 2020–21 Semi-Final Second Leg Clash vs Chelsea, Confirms Coach Zinedine Zidane.

Real are second in the La Liga points table with 71 points from 33 points, two behind leaders Atletico and level on points with the third-placed Barcelona. A win over Osasuna, depending on Atletico’s result against Elche, can send Zidane’s side to the summit of the table. But the champions dealt a major blow to their title ambitions after right-back Dani Carvajal was ruled out for the remainder of the season with a hamstring issue. Ferland Mendy and Lucas Vazquez are still out with injury while Federico Valverde is still recovering from COVID-19. Cristiano Ronaldo Rape Accuser Kathryn Mayorga Claims Rs 579 Crore in Damages: Report.

Real Madrid vs Osasuna, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – We will pick Thibaut Courtois (RM) as the goalkeeper for this Dream11 fantasy team.

Real Madrid vs Osasuna, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Marcelo (RM), David Garcia (OSA) and Alvaro Odriozola (RM) will be selected as the defenders.

Real Madrid vs Osasuna, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Isco (RM), Ruben Garcia (OSA), Jon Moncayola (OSA), Casemiro (RM) and Roberto Torres (OSA) should be picked as the midfielders.

Real Madrid vs Osasuna, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Karim Benzema (RM) and Ante Budimir (OSA) will be the two forwards.

We will pick Karim Benzema (RM) as the captain of this Dream11 fantasy team while Osasuna midfielder Roberto Torrs (OSA) can be made the vice-captain for the RM vs OSA match.

