Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153106

  • Total Deaths

    9520

  • Total Recovered

    169798

  • Total Confirmed

    332424
#StayHomeStaySafe

Robert Lewandowski Wanted Real Madrid Transfer Because of Cristiano Ronaldo, Reveals Ex-Agent

Football IANS| Jun 15, 2020 10:38 PM IST
A+
A-
Robert Lewandowski Wanted Real Madrid Transfer Because of Cristiano Ronaldo, Reveals Ex-Agent
Robert Lewandowski (Photo Credits: IANS)

Warsaw, June 15: If things ended a bit differently in 2014 then hotshot Polish striker Robert Lewandowski would have ended up with Real Madrid instead of Bayern Munich, according to his former agent Cezary Kucharski. Lewandowski moved to Bayern on a free transfer in the 2014 summer transfer window after he ran his contract down at Borussia Dortmund. Kucharski claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo factor almost sealed Lewandowski transfer to Madrid but the deal fell through eventually due to the presence of French striker Karim Benzema.

"At one point in the negotiations, he no longer wanted to sign a contract with Bayern, and wanted Real Madrid instead because Ronaldo played there," Kucharski told Polish YouTube channel Futbolownia as per Daily Mail. "I convinced him that he had to be the number one striker at a big club. Robert Lewandowski Nets a Goal During Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt, Bundesliga 2019-20, Netizens Hail Best Striker (Watch Video).

"At Real Madrid, he would have prevailed over Karim Benzema at some point, but I couldn't allow him to move to a club as a No 2 given the status he already had at that time. "I emphasised this in all discussions, whether it was with Real Madrid, Arsenal or Manchester City."

Since his move to Munich, Lewandowski has helped Bayern win five Bundesliga titles, two DFB-Pokal Cups, and three DFB-Supercup titles. This season as well, Bayern remain top of the standings, having accumulated 73 points from 31 matches. Dortmund remain a close second with 66 points while RB Leipzig complete the top-three with 62 points.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2020 10:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Bayern Munich Cristiano Ronaldo Polish striker Real Madrid Robert Lewandowski
You might also like
This Day That Year: When Cristiano Ronaldo Scored Hat-Trick During Spain vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup 2018 (Watch Video)
Football

This Day That Year: When Cristiano Ronaldo Scored Hat-Trick During Spain vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup 2018 (Watch Video)
Kylian Mbappe Must Leave Paris Saint-Germain to Realise Full Potential: Real Madrid Midfielder Luka Modric
Football

Kylian Mbappe Must Leave Paris Saint-Germain to Realise Full Potential: Real Madrid Midfielder Luka Modric
Cristiano Ronaldo Angrily Walks Towards Dressing Room After Missing Penalty, Pushes Lucas Paqueta Post Juventus vs AC Milan, Coppa Italia Semi-Final 2019-20 Game (Watch Video)
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo Angrily Walks Towards Dressing Room After Missing Penalty, Pushes Lucas Paqueta Post Juventus vs AC Milan, Coppa Italia Semi-Final 2019-20 Game (Watch Video)
Eden Hazard Injury Update: Belgian Forward Gives Fans Injury Scare After Sitting With Ice Strapped on Right Ankle During Real Madrid’s 3–1 Win Against Eibar
Football

Eden Hazard Injury Update: Belgian Forward Gives Fans Injury Scare After Sitting With Ice Strapped on Right Ankle During Real Madrid’s 3–1 Win Against Eibar
Happy Birthday Mohamed Salah: 6 Quick Facts About Liverpool Forward As He Turns 28
Football

Happy Birthday Mohamed Salah: 6 Quick Facts About Liverpool Forward As He Turns 28
Zinedine Zidane Completes Huge Milestone As Real Madrid Manager, Joins Exclusive Club of Coaches With 3–1 La Liga 2019–20 Win Over Eibar
Football

Zinedine Zidane Completes Huge Milestone As Real Madrid Manager, Joins Exclusive Club of Coaches With 3–1 La Liga 2019–20 Win Over Eibar
Oliver Kahn Birthday Special: From Bundesliga Records to World Cup Golden Ball, Interesting Facts About the German Goalkeeping Legend
Football

Oliver Kahn Birthday Special: From Bundesliga Records to World Cup Golden Ball, Interesting Facts About the German Goalkeeping Legend
Marcelo Takes a Knee for Black Lives Matter Movement After Scoring in Real Madrid’s 3–1 La Liga 2019–20 Win Against Eibar (Watch Video)
Football

Marcelo Takes a Knee for Black Lives Matter Movement After Scoring in Real Madrid’s 3–1 La Liga 2019–20 Win Against Eibar (Watch Video)
Advertisement

Football Matches
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.26 74.62
Kolkata 78.10 70.33
Mumbai 83.17 73.21
Chennai 79.96 72.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1550 0.21
GBP 95.2000 -0.63
JPY 70.9625 0.30
EUR 85.6300 -0.19
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement