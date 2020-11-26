Ever since the news of Diego Maradona’s demise has come out, the entire world is in the state of shock and is mourning the death of the Argentine. Imminent personalities including Lewis Hamilton, Sachin Tendulkar, BCC President Sourav Ganguly, Rafael Nadal, Cristiano Ronaldo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Lionel Messi and even the clubs like Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City and many others tweeted about the demise. Now, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have tweeted about the demise of the Argentine. The two posted their tributes on social media. Diego Maradona Dies At 60: Fans Gather in Naples to Mourn the Death of Former Napoli Star (See Pics and Videos).

While Rohit Sharma posted a picture of Maradona and was shocked with the news of the football legend. Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli said that the former Argentine changed the way football was played. Diego Maradona died of a heart attack last night. He is best known for leading Argentina to the 1986 World Cup. On October 30th, the former Argentine had celebrated his 60th birthday. Now, let’s have a look at the posts by Indian cricketing stalwarts.

Virat Kohli

RIP Diego Maradona. He changed the way the beautiful game of football is played. True genius. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 26, 2020

The former Argentine was operated recently for a brain clot. Argentinian president Alberto Fernandez said that he was the greatest footballer and he took them to the top of the world. "Thanks for having existed, Diego. We will miss you for a lifetime," he tweeted.

