Ronaldinho Snubbed Manchester United to Join Barcelona, Reveals Red Devils Legend Paul Scholes

Ronaldinho and Paul Scholes (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

In the summer of 2003, Ronaldinho joined Barcelona and went on to become a legend at the Spanish club. In his five years at the club, Ronaldinho won two La Liga titles and a Champions League trophy in 2006. However, things could have been very different as Manchester United legend Paul Scholes revealed that the Brazilian was on his way to sign for the Red Devils but changed his mind at the last moment and signed for the Catalans. Manchester United Legend Eric Cantona Could Have Played for Liverpool, Reveals Former Reds Manager Graeme Souness.

In his recent interview, Scholes talked about some of the star players that Alex Ferguson couldn’t lure to Manchester United and revealed that the one that standouts the most in Ronaldinho. ‘I always remember two or three that were possibly coming, Harry Kewell was one, Damien Duff was one at the time as well, Arjen Robben. As a midfielder, you look forward to playing with quick players’ he told BBC Radio 5 Live. Paul Pogba Reveals Reason Behind Leaving Manchester United in 2012.

‘The one that stands out is Ronaldinho. I can’t remember what year it was but I really think the manager got him. We were away in pre-season and I think they were close to announcing him and giving him a number but I think he ended up changing his mind at the last minute and signed for Barcelona.’ Scholes added.

‘He was coming from PSG and we all thought he is going to bring something special – almost like what Cantona brought to the team – and the next minute, three days later we are playing against him in Seattle and everyone is trying to kick him! We tried to boot him because he didn’t sign for us.’ He said further.

It turned out to be a good decision for Ronaldinho and Barcelona as the Brazilian helped the Catalan side to win their first European trophy for 14 years. After scoring close to a 100 goals and winning countless trophies with the club, Ronaldinho left them in 2008 for AC Milan.