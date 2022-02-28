London, February 28: The English Football Association (The FA) has expressed its solidarity with the people of Ukraine, promising they will not play Russia in any international fixtures for the "foreseeable future". A statement issued by The FA on Monday morning said that, "Out of solidarity with Ukraine and to wholeheartedly condemn the atrocities being committed by the Russian leadership, The FA can confirm that we won't play against Russia in any international fixtures for the foreseeable future."

The FA added that that not just the senior team, but the rule will apply to age-group as well as para-football teams. "This includes any potential match at any level of senior, age group or para football," the statement added. Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Albania Refuses to Play Russia in UEFA Nations League Games.

International football federation (FIFA) had on Sunday confirmed that Russia will now have to play its fixtures at a neutral venue without an anthem, fans or their flag, with the organisation condemning the actions of the country's military, goal.com reported. "No flag or anthem of Russia will be used in matches where teams from the Football Union of Russia participate," the FIFA statement read.

"FIFA would like to reiterate its condemnation of the use of force by Russia in its invasion of Ukraine. Violence is never a solution and FIFA expresses its deepest solidarity to all people affected by what is happening in Ukraine."

FIFA added that the governing body for the sport will "continue its ongoing dialogue" with other governing bodies "to determine any additional measures or sanctions, including a potential exclusion from competitions".

The Polish and Swedish national football teams have said they will not play Russia in crucial 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification playoff matches in March to protest the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

