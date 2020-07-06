A 16-year-old Russian footballer has gone into a coma after being struck by lightning during a football training session. Ivan Zaborsky, who plays as a goalkeeper for Znamya Truda a third-tier Russian football club, is reportedly fighting for his life after the frightening incident which has left a deep scar around his neck. In a shocking incident, footages from the incident show the teenager training a distance away from his teammates when he is struck by the lightning. He has been admitted to a local hospital in Orekhovo-Zuevo near Moscow. Lionel Messi Transfer Not Happening? Argentine Wants to End Football Career in Barcelona, Claims Josep Maria Bartomeu.

The teenage goalkeeper was training separately from his teammates and had worn a metal chain around his neck when he was struck by the lightning. Reportedly, the sky was clear and the FC Znamya Truda team were in their weekend training session when the lightning struck.

Watch Footballer Gets Struck by Lightning

Невероятное видео: во время тренировки в 16-летнего вратаря клуба «Знамя Труда» Ивана Заборовского попала молния. Парень выжил, но серьезно пострадал и сейчас находится в реанимации в тяжёлом состоянии. Его ввели в искусственную кому. pic.twitter.com/bbVDJeZmSx — baza (@bazabazon) July 6, 2020

A video, which has gone viral, shows Zaborsky kicking the ball when the lightning struck him. Amazingly he manages to kick the ball even after he is struck by the lightning before collapsing to the ground. The video shows his teammates immediately rushing to him. The club trainer performed a heart massage and mouth-to-mouth resuscitation.

The goalkeeper was rushed to a local hospital before being transferred to a private clinic in Moscow in a helicopter. “He is in stable condition,” the player’s partner was quoted as saying by Daily Mail. “He regained consciousness but due to a strong painful shock, he had to be put back into a coma. His parents are at his bedside. He has a scar around his neck where the lightning hit his chain, and that his lung was damaged. He needs time to stabilise.”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 06, 2020 08:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).