One of the greatest footballers to have played for Manchester United and in the English Premier League, Ryan Giggs celebrates his 47th birthday on November 29, 2020 (Sunday). Born in Cardiff, Giggs started with Manchester City academy before moving to rivals United and establishing himself as one of the legends of the game. Such was his talent that at a relatively young age, Giggs became and a household name in Britain and one of the poster boys of the Premier League. He spent his entire footballing career at Manchester United and lifted 34 trophies at the club, which included 13 Premier League and two UEFA Champions League titles. As he celebrates his 47th birthday, take a look at some wonderful top goals scored by the Welshman. Cristiano Ronaldo Plays an Electric Guitar in His Latest Instagram Post (View Pics).

In his 24-year-old career, Giggs was an out and out ‘Red Devils’ and went to make a record 963 appearances for Manchester United. He is the highest capped United player and also the only player to be part of all 13 Premier League winning teams of Manchester United. He also holds the records for most Premier League assists (162) and has the second-highest Premier League appearances. Such was his influence at United that the club has failed to win a single Premier League title since his retirement in 2014.

Arsenal, FA Cup 1999

One of the best goals in the history of the FA Cup and perhaps one of the best solo goals ever in football’s history. With the game poised at 1-1 in the replay of the FA Cup 1998-99 semi-final, Arsenal heading to the final on away goals and United fighting on with 10 men in extra-time, Giggs intercepted Patrick Vieira’s the ball inside his own half and then dribbled past four Arsenal defenders before smashing a left-footed bullet into the top bunker to take United to the final. It was the goal of the season.

Juventus, 1998-99 UEFA Champions League Semi-Final

Ryan Giggs scored one of the most important goals in Manchester United’s history that kept them alive in the Champions League in 1998-99. United were trailing Juventus 0-1 at home and Giggs once again produced a magical moment in injury-time to help United draw the game. After a melee in the box, Giggs fired home a half-cleared ball to make it 1-1 to United.

Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 1992

An 18-year-old Ryan Giggs left Tottenham Hotspur chasing crooked shadows with a brilliant solo run after Dean Austin slipped and gifted the ball to him. He took three touches and then scored a blinder. The first took his past Austin lying on the ground, the second to nutmeg Jason Cundy and another to take him around Ian Walker.

Juventus, 1997-98 UEFA Champions League group stage

Giggs latched onto a great pass from Teddy Sheringham and raced past three Juventus players before smashing a rocket shot past Angelo Peruzzi to put United 3-1 ahead in the game. It was a brilliant play from Giggs and he also scored from a very tight angle and beat Peruzzi at his near post.

Juventus, 2003-04 UEFA Champions League

Antonio Conte gave away the ball in midfield and Giggs just took it on and used his pace to get past the Juventus players before slotting the ball cutely past goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon to put United 3-0 up in the game. His form, which until that goal was poor, changed drastically in that season.

Giggs eventually retired from football on May 19, 2014, after a career spanning over two decades. A day after his retirement, Giggs was named the assistant to Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal. He also served as an interim manager at the club for four matches. Giggs currently is the manager of the Wales national football team.

