Many teams at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar are set to be without a number of key players due to injuries. Now, African giants Senegal have received a huge blow as star man Sadio Mane's participation at the quadrennial showpiece event is in doubt after sustaining a knee injury on Tuesday.

Sadio Mane, playing for Bayern Munich in their Bundesliga clash against Wedner Bremen, picked up a knee injury. The Senegal international was substituted after just 20 minutes which has put serious doubt on his World Cup duties. FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get Football Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Bayern Munich coach Julian Ngelsmann has revealed that the forward is dealing with a tibia issue. Sadio Mane underwent scans after the game and it is understood that the player has been given an initial recovery period of 3-4 weeks.

Sadio Mane will undergo further testing to understand the recovery time better and see if there is a chance he can make the World Cup as Senegal begin their campaign on November 21. While it is not yet certain that he'll miss the tournament, it is very doubtful.

'Sadio Mané has picked up an injury and he won’t be available for game against Schalke. Further tests will follow in the next few days — Bayern is in contact with the medical team of Senegalese Football Association' Bayern Munich said in their official statement.

Senegal head coach Aliou Cisse is yet to name his final squad for the T20 World Cup as he is waiting on an update on Sadio Mane's situation. The African side are dawn against Qatar, Netherlands and Ecuador and are tipped to advance from their group

