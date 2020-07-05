Sadio Mane has scored Liverpool’s maiden goal as Premier League champions and helped the Reds to a 2-0 win against Ason Villa in Premier League 2019-20. Playing their second game since being declared champions in the final week of June, Liverpool looked to be heading towards another winless game before Mane shot them forward in the 71st minute. Curtis Jones then confirmed Liverpool’s first win as champions with an 89th-minute strike and guided them to a 2-0 win over Aston Villa. Liverpool Receive Thiago Alcantara Transfer Boost, Bayern Munich Boss Suggests Midfielder Wants to Experience Another 'Big League'.

Mane’s 71st-minute strike was also his 20th goal of the season making it three consecutive seasons that he has scored 20 or more goals across all competitions for Liverpool. 16 of those, including the one against Aston Villa, have come in the Premier League. Mane scored 20 times in 2017/18, 26 last season and made it 20 goals this season with a wonderful strike against Villa.

Sadio Mane Scores Liverpool's First Goal as Champions

The Goal of Sadio Mané for Liverpool in video ! 🎥🤯#LIVAVL #LFC 🔴pic.twitter.com/oiNq7kj82m — Liverpool FC 🔴 (@Reds_ENG) July 5, 2020

Sadio Mane Nets His 20th Goal of Season

20 - Sadio Mané's strike was his 20th goal in all competitions this season, with the Senegalese international now managing to reach this total in each of his last three campaigns for the Reds (20 in 17-18, 26 in 18-19). Strength. #LIVAVL pic.twitter.com/DXzdplzTfK — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 5, 2020

Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane On His Record vs Aston Villa

🗣 "They are a lucky team for me, hopefully they will stay up and i'll score more goals and more 3 points against them" Sadio Mane on his record against Aston Villa pic.twitter.com/VYNZc5i13s — Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 5, 2020

The 2-0 win over Aston Villa was Liverpool’s maiden win as Premier League champions after the 0-4 disappointing loss to Manchester City in their previous game. That match against City was Liverpool’s first match since they were declared champions but Jurgen Klopp’s men were thoroughly outplayed by City and fell to a disappointing defeat.

Liverpool have already been declared champions in Premier League 2019-20 and currently have 89 points from 33 matches and are 21 points clear of second-placed Manchester City.

