Inter Miami are fourth in the Eastern Conference points table of Major League Soccer (MLS) and next face San Jose in an away tie. The team heads into the fixture after a 4-1 demolition at the hands of Minnesota that has left manager Javier Mascherano with a lot of thinking to do. The team already lost badly in the CONCACAF Champions Cup and questions are now being raised about the credibility of the man in charge. Opponents San Jose are 7th in the Western Conference and unlike Miami, they are on a three-game winning streak and full of confidence. San Jose versus Inter Miami starts at 8:00 AM IST. Will Lionel Messi Play in San Jose Earthquakes vs Inter Miami MLS 2025 Match? Here’s the Possibility of LM10 Featuring in Starting XI.

Lionel Messi is almost left on his own at times for Inter Miami and the Argentine skipper needs his team to back him up in crunch situations. Drake Callender and David Ruiz are ruled out of the clash for Miami. Sergio Busquets will be a key player in midfield for the team as he will try and maintain the tempo of the contest.

Josef Martinez and Bruno Wilson will not be part of the match-day squad for San Jose due to injuries. Gonzalo Luzan and Marcelo Weigandt will form the centre back pairing for the home side and the duo needs to have a good game here. Cristian Arango is the target man upfront with support from Ousseni Bouda and Cristian Espinoza in the final third.

When is San Jose Earthquakes vs Inter Miami, MLS 2025 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue?

Inter Miami will take on the San Jose Earthquakes in MLS (Major League Soccer) 2025 on Thursday, May 15. The San Jose Earthquakes vs Inter Miami match is set to be played at PayPal Park in San Jose, California. Inter Miami Standings: Check Lionel Messi-Led Team's Position on MLS 2025 Eastern Conference Points Tables.

Where to Get Live Telecast of San Jose Earthquakes vs Inter Miami, MLS 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast available for the MLS 2025 match in India. As a result, the fans will not be able to watch the San Jose Earthquakes vs Inter Miami match live telecast in India. For the San Jose Earthquakes vs Inter Miami match in MLS 2025, online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming of San Jose Earthquakes vs Inter Miami MLS 2025 Football Match?

Although the San Jose Earthquakes vs Inter Miami MLS 2025 live telecast is not available, fans do have an online viewing option. Fans in India can watch the San Jose Earthquakes vs Inter Miami live streaming online on Apple TV, but would need to have an MLS season pass. Both these teams will create plenty of chances in the game, with Inter Miami emerging as the 1-2 winners.

