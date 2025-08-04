Sport vs Santos Brazilian Serie A 2025 Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Neymar Junior-led Santos FC are having it tough in the Brazilian Serie A 2025. The club is inside the relegation zone of the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A 2025, currently ranked 17th in the points table. The Santos vs Juventude Brazilian Serie A 2025 match is a bright chance for the hosts to climb up the points table, facing a vulnerable, 19th placed Esporte Clube Juventude. Neymar Jr Spotted Arguing With Fans After Santos vs Internacional Brazilian Serie A 2025 Match, As Alvinegro Enter Relegation Zone Following 1-2 Loss (Watch Video).

It's a big opportunity for Santos FC, to scalp full points and return back to winning ways, as the side last saw the face of victory three matches back, edging past Flamengo. Since then, the Neymar-led side has lost two games, 0-3, and 1-2, and only drawn the last one against Sport Club do Recife. The Santos vs Juventude Brazilian Serie A 2025 match will be the 17th for the hosts, and the 16th for the visitors. Both sides will be eager to net past the other, and scalp full points, to climb above the relegation zone in the long run. Sport 2-2 Santos, Brazilian Serie A 2025: Gustavo Caballero and Joan Othavio Basso Find Net Each As Neymar Jr and Co Salvage Draw.

Santos vs Juventude Brazilian Serie A 2025 Match Details

Match Santos vs Juventude Date Tuesday, August 5 Time 4:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue MorumBIS, Sao Paulo, Brazil Live Streaming, Telecast Details Unavailable (India), Onefootball (Live Streaming in UK), Fanatiz (Live Streaming in USA)

When is Santos vs Juventude, Brazilian Serie A 2025 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue?

17th placed Santos will visit 19th-placed Juventude in the Brazilian Serie A 2025 on Tuesday, August 5. The Santos vs Juventude match is set to be played at the MorumBIS in Sao Paulo, Brazil and it has a scheduled start time of 4:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Santos vs Juventude, Brazilian Serie A 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast available for the Brazilian Serie A 2025 match in India. As a result, the fans will not be able to watch the Santos vs Juventude match live telecast in India. For the Santos vs Juventude match in Brazilian Serie A 2025, online viewing options are listed below. Will Neymar Play in Santos vs Juventude Brazilian Serie A 2025 Match? Here’s the Possibility of Star Footballer Featuring in Starting XI.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Santos vs Juventude, Brazilian Serie A 2025 Football Match?

Like the Santos vs Juventude Brazilian Serie A 2025 live telecast, the live streaming online viewing option is also not available for fans in India. Fans in UK can watch the Santos vs Juventude live streaming online on Onefootball app and website. Fans in USA though can watch it on the Fanatiz app.

