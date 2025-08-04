All's not well at the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A 2025 for the Brazilian giants Santos FC. The 113-year-old is struggling in the Brazilian Serie A. After 16 league matches, Santos FC are having just 15 points, and are baffling in the 17th position. Santos FC shared spoils in their last outing too, despite the Brazilian superstar Neymar Junior playing the full match. Next, it's Santos vs Juventude at the Brazilian Serie A 2025, scheduled to be played at the MorumBIS in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Neymar Jr Spotted Arguing With Fans After Santos vs Internacional Brazilian Serie A 2025 Match, As Alvinegro Enter Relegation Zone Following 1-2 Loss (Watch Video).

Santos FC haven't seen the face of victory in their last three matches. They have drawn one in their last outing against Sport Club do Recife 2-2. Prior to that, they suffered two shocking defeats. Santos FC have lost 0-3 against Mirassol Futebol Clube. They lost 1-2 against Sport Club Internacional. The Santos vs Juventude Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A 2025 is organized to be played on Tuesday, August 5, starting at 4:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Esporte Clube Juventude are in a more vulnerable 19th place right now. Fans looking to know if Neymar Junior will be playing in the Santos vs Juventude match will get the information below.

Will Neymar Play in Santos vs Juventude Brazilian Serie A 2025 Match?

Neymar Jr has been spotted training hard with the rest of the side. He is fully match-fit. So, Neymar Jr. is expected to play in the Santos vs Juventude Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A 2025 match, at the MorumBIS in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Neymar Jr Unveils Striking Braided Hairstyle With Silver Accents at Santos FC Training Camp Days After Birth of Daughter Mel (See Pics).

Santos FC are playing with a 4-4-2 formation. In the Santos vs Juventude Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A 2025 match, they are expected to follow the same. In this scenario, the star attacker Neymar Jr should be playing as a striker.

