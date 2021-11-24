In one of the most prestigious fixtures in Indian football, SC East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan will face off against each other on November 27, 2021 (Saturday) at Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco in the season’s first Kolkata Derby. Both sides have made some quality addition to their squads ahead of Indian Super League 2021-22 campaign and will be aiming to gain the bragging rights early into the new ISL campaign. SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2021–22: A Look at History and Some Facts About the Iconic Kolkata Derby.

Both ATK Mohun Bagan and SC East Bengal have had contrasting starts to the ISL 2021-22 season as the Mariners kicked off their campaign with a dominating win over Kerala Blasters while the Red & Gold Brigade were held to a draw by Jamshedpur FC. However, with local pride on the line, both teams will be aiming for maximum points when they meet in Vasco. SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2021–22: Ahead of Kolkata Derby, Take a Look at Last Five Meetings Between the Two Giants.

The teams met for the first time in ISL last season and it was the Mariners who came out on top in both the encounters. ATK Mohun Bagan and SC East Bengal have scouted well during the transfer market and the new players will be excited to make their mark in one of the biggest fixtures in Indian footballing history.

SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan Prediction

The teams have played against each other twice in ISL and it was ATK Mohun Bagan who emerged victorious in those matches and the Mariners will once again start this encounter as the favourites to come away with all three points.

Given it is the season’s first Kolkata derby and only the second match for both teams, the encounter is anticipated to be a cagey affair. But ATK Mohun Bagan’s attacking prowess is expected to make things difficult for SC East Bengal as the Mariners should be able to eventually find a way and outscore their opponents.

