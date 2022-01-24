Frenkie de Jong scored late for Barcelona as they defeated Alaves 1-0 in La Liga on January 24, Monday. The Dutchman found the back of the net in the 87th minute to help Barcelona secure three important points as they moved up to the fifth spot on the La Liga 2021-22 points table. You can watch video highlights of the game here.

