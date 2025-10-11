Serbia vs Albania FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Live Streaming: The Serbia national football team are set to lock horns with the Albania national football team in their next FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers match. This is a Group K fixture. Hosts Serbia have played four matches in the group so far, winning two, drawing one, and losing one. They are in the third spot with seven points. Spain vs Georgia FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of ESP vs GEO Football Match in IST.

Ahead of the Serbia vs Albania FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers fixture, the visitors are placed second in Group K, after their first five games. Albania have eight points from their five matches, having won two, drawn two, and lost one. Meanwhile, fans looking for live telecast and live streaming viewing options of the Serbia vs Albania football match, along with the venue details and kick-off time, will get their queries answered below.

Serbia vs Albania, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Details

Match Serbia vs Albania, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Date Sunday, October 12 Time 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Dubocica Stadium, Leskovac Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten (Live Telecast) and Sony LIV (Live Streaming)

When is Serbia vs Albania, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Serbia National Football Team is set to play against the Albania National Football Team in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on Sunday, October 12. The Serbia vs Albania FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers match is set to be played at the Dubocica Stadium in Leskovac, and it will start at 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Serbia vs Albania, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on TV?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers in India. The Serbia vs Albania live telecast might be available for live telecast viewing options on the Sony Sports Network Ten TV channels. For Serbia vs Albania online viewing options, read below. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Portugal vs Ireland FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Match? Here’s the Possibility of CR7 Featuring in Starting XI.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of Serbia vs Albania, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers live streaming. Fans in India will be able to watch Serbia vs Albania live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but only after purchasing a subscription. The match is expected to be a thriller, being evenly poised, but Serbia might edge past Albania, owing to home support.

