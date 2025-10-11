Table toppers Portugal national football team are set to face bottom-placed Ireland national football team in their next FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Group F game. Portugal have won their first two matches, against Armenia (0-5), and Hungary (2-3). In both the occasions, their captain, the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo had scored crucial goals. Now, the third test in this group stage is the Portugal vs Ireland match. Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes First Billionaire in Football Thanks to Lucrative Contract With Al-Nassr: Report.

The Portugal vs Ireland FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers match is scheduled to be played at the Jose Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon. A win here, especially after the Nations League clinch in June, and victory in the first two qualifiers will only boost the morale for the hosts. The match is organized to kick off at 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on October 12. Fans looking to know if the Al-Nassr star forward Cristiano Ronaldo will be playing in the Portugal vs Ireland match will get their answers below.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Portugal vs Ireland FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Match?

Cristiano Ronaldo is a part of the Portugal squad for the October international window. He is fully match fit and has been seen actively training with the rest of the squad. So, it is expected that Cristiano Ronaldo will be playing in the Portugal vs Ireland FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers match. Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes the First Player in History to Score 100 Goals For Four Different Clubs, Achieves Feat After Scoring in Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli Saudi Super Cup 2025 Final.

Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez is unlikely to make much experiments in this game. So, the all-time top goal scorer in international football, Cristiano Ronaldo (141 goals), is expected to be in the starting XI. The side might implement a 4-2-3-1 formation, with CR7 as the lone striker.

