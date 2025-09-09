Serbia vs England FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Live Streaming: England are top of the standings in Group K of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers with wins in their four matches played so far. The Three Lions face Serbia in an away tie this evening with manager Thomas Tuchel looking for improvements following a very uninspiring 2-0 win over Andorra. Opponents Serbia are a quality team and are second in the points table with 7 points. They have won their last two games and will be confident of a good showing here. They are a kind of team that can grind out results via grit and determination. Cristiano Ronaldo Pushes Away Fan Looking for a Selfie Before Portugal’s FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifier Against Armenia, Video Goes Viral.

Serbia will opt for a 3-5-2 formation with Dusan Vlahovic and Aleksandar Mitrovic forming the strike partnership in the final third. Milos Veljkovic, Nikola Milenkovic, and Strahinja Pavlovic will be part of the three man backline for the home team. Nemanja Maksimovic will be the one breaking up the opposition play in central midfield.

Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham, Levi Colwill, Adam Wharton, and Cole Palmer are the players missing out for England here. Harry Kane is the in form goalscorer and it will not be a surprise if he finds the back of the net. Marcus Rashford has not featured much for Barcelona this term but will start for his national team on the wings. Declan Rice and Jordan Henderson will get the nod in midfield.

Serbia vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Details

Match Serbia vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Date Wednesday, September 10 Time 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Rajko Mitic Stadium, Belgrade, Serbia Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Network (Live Telecast) and Sony LIV (Live Streaming)

When is Serbia vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Serbia National Football Team is set to clash against the England National Football Team in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on Wednesday, September 10. The Serbia vs England FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers match will be played at the Rajko Mitic Stadium, Belgrade, Serbia and it starts at 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Serbia vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on TV?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers in India. The Serbia vs England live telecast is likely to be available on the Sony Sports Network TV channels. For Serbia vs England online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of Serbia vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers live streaming. Fans in India will be able to watch Serbia vs England live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but only after purchasing a subscription. England will be challenged in this tie but they should find a way to secure a win at the end.

