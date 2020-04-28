Sergio Aguero Defends Lionel Messi As Barcelona Star Often Faces Criticism for Not Winning Big With Argentina, Says ‘He’s the One That Suffers’

Sergio Aguero and Lionel Messi (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Lionel Messi is considered by many as the greatest player of all time and has tasted success in every competition at the club level. But the 32-year-old is still starved of international glory with Argentina, after finishing as runners up at the 2014 World Cup and losing two consecutive Copa America finals. However, Messi’s team-mate and Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero does not understand the criticism directed at the Barcelona star when he plays for the national side. Neymar Praises Lionel Messi, Says ‘When I Needed the Most Support, He Gave Me a Hand’.

Lionel Messi is often criticised for his performances with the national team and even more when they lose. But countrymen Sergio Aguero has come to his defence, praising his commitment to the group. Both the players have played together for Argentina since their young days and are good friends of the field as well. Sergio Aguero is Manchester City's Biggest Idol, Says Gabriel Jesus.

In a recent interview with TyC Sports, Aguero said ‘I do not understand those who criticise him [Lionel Messi] in the national team, He is the first to suffer and continues to come.’ ‘We all suffer when we lose, football is like that’ the Manchester City striker added.

Aguero also talked about the connection the two players have on the football field as he said, ‘If he scores a goal and I realize that it’s not what he wanted to do, I’m confident enough to tell him that you didn’t want to do that because I’m the one who realizes it.’

Sergio Aguero made his debut for the national side in 2006 and was also the part of the team which won the gold medal at 2008 Beijing Olympics. The Manchester City star has represented Argentina 97 times, scoring 41 goals.