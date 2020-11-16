Pars Saint Germain are preparing a move for Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos in January as the Spanish defender’s contract renewal talks with the La Liga side drags on. The 34-year-old’s current deal with the record European champions ends in the summer and he will be able to negotiate with other clubs from the start of next year. The French giants are looking to take advantage of this situation and persuade the Los Blancos skipper in joining them. David Beckham-Owned Inter Miami Looking to Bring Real Madrid Captain to MLS.

It is understood that initial talks have begun between Sergio Ramos and Real Madrid on the defender's renewal but despite the early meetings being positive, nothing is confirmed as of yet. According to Spanish news outlet AS, the La Liga giants are willing to offer the 34-year-old a contract of one year, which has been their policy for players above 30. Sergio Ramos Despite Missing Two Penalties Against Switzerland Gets Coach Luis Enrique’s Backing.

But there is an option of extending the Spaniard’s contract by another year if certain criteria are met. However, Sergio Ramos wants a new deal that will see him remain at the club for another two years, which Real Madrid aren’t considering yet due to the financial implications of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the publication, PSG are willing to swoop in and tempt Sergio Ramos away from Real Madrid. With the Los Blancos skipper able to negotiate with other clubs from January 1, the French giants will then begin talks with the 34-year-old to avoid any legal battles. It is understood that the Parisians are willing to offer Ramos a three-year deal worth €20 million a season plus a hefty signing-on bonus.

Sergio Ramos is in his 16th season at Real Madrid and has been one of the most influential players at the club over the years. However, with the Los Blancos not offering him a multi-year deal could see the defender move on in the summer. But Ramos wants to continue at the club and if his contract is extended by two-years without any reduction in the current salary.

