Germany will be playing Slovakia in a Group A fixture in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers with the Die Mannschaft hoping to have a smooth passage to the big event. The team performed poorly in the last international break as they lost to Portugal and France in the Nations League. Those results would have frustrated Julian Naglesmann, who is a hard task master. Opponents Slovakia too are not in the best of forms with them being winless in 2025 so far. They will be keen to put their poor form past them and make this game count. Erik ten Hag Admits Surprise at Bayer Leverkusen Sacking After Just Two Games in Bundesliga 2025–26, Says ‘To Part Ways With Coach After Just Two League Matches Is Unprecedented’.

Ivan Schranz, Laszlo Benes, Ondrej Duda, and Matus Bero will all undergo late fitness test to determine their availability for Slovakia. Lukas Haraslin has been ruled out of the game due to a leg injury. Robert Bozenik will play the lone striker role in a 3-4-3 formation with Matus Bero and Lubomir Tupta as the creative wide attackers. Milan Skriniar in defence has a key role to play for the home side.

Finn Dahmen, Nnamdi Collins, and Paul Nebel are in line to make their Germany debut this evening. The visitors have several key players missing in Leroy Sane, Tom Bischof, Felix Nmecha, Robin Gosens, and Yann Bisseck. Florian Wirtz has not had the best of starts for Liverpool but will be keen to make amends in a German shirt. Nick Woltemade will be the central striker with Serge Gnabry and Karim Adeyemi out wide.

Slovakia vs Germany, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Details

Slovakia vs Germany, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Details

Match Slovakia vs Germany, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Date Friday, September 5 Time 12:15 AM Venue Národny Futbalovy Stadión, Bratislava, Slovakia Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 1 (Live Telecast) and Sony LIV (Live Streaming)

When is Slovakia vs Germany, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Slovakia National Football Team vs Germany National Football Team FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers match is set to be played on Friday, September 5. The Slovakia vs Germany football match will be held at the Národny Futbalovy Stadión, Bratislava, Slovakia and it starts at 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Cristiano Ronaldo Attends Diogo Jota’s and Jorge Costa’s Tribute Ceremony, Legendary Footballer Hugs Former Liverpool Star's Father (See Pic).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Slovakia vs Germany, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on TV?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers in India. The Slovakia vs Germany live telecast is likely to be available on Sony Sports Ten 1 TV channels. For Slovakia vs Germany online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of Slovakia vs Germany, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers live streaming. Fans in India will be able to watch Slovakia vs Germany, live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but only after purchasing a subscription. It will be a quality game of football with Germany winning at the very end.

