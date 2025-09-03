Legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo attended the tribute ceremony of Diogo Jota and his brother Jorge Costa following their tragic death at the start of July in a car crash that shook the footballing world. Along with Ronaldo, Jota's family, Portugal FA officials, agent Jorge Mendes and Portugal's president and prime minister were also present at the tribute ceremony. A picture from the tribute ceremony has gone viral, showing the legendary footballer Ronaldo hugging Diogo Jota's father. Below is the viral picture. Portugal Honour Late Diogo Jota By Giving His Iconic No 21 Jersey to Close Friend Ruben Neves.

Cristiano Ronaldo Hugs Diogo Jota's Father

Cristiano Ronaldo consoling Diogo Jota's father ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ws8wWbl0qu — TCR. (@TeamCRonaldo) September 2, 2025

