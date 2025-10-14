Spain vs Bulgaria FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Spain welcome Bulgaria in their latest Group E fixture of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers as they look to extend their sequence of victories in this campaign. The La Roja have managed to win their opening three games of the qualifiers and sit comfortably at the top of the standings. They defeated Georgia 2-0 in their previous game in what was another dominating performance from them. Their adversary today Bulgaria are rock bottom in the points table and are yet to collect a point. Nick Woltemade Scores As Germany Beats Northern Ireland 1–0 To Stay on Course for FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualification.

Dean Huijsen, Rodri, Dani Olmo, and Lamine Yamal are the players missing out for Spain due to injuries. Mikel Oyarzabal, Ferran Torres, and Yeremy Pino will form the front three for the hosts. Arsenal’s Martin Zubimendi is the one that dictates the tempo of their play in central midfield while Pedri and Mikel Merino drive the team forward and support with the creative play.

Emil Tsenov is not part of the Bulgaria squad after he withdrew prior to their match against Turkiya. Stoyanov, Kristiyan Chocvev and Andrian Kraev will be part of the midfield three for the visitors and they are likely to focus on keeping the Spanish attackers at bay. Kiril Despodov will shoulder the goal scoring responsibility for the team with the support of Radoslav Kirilov and Aleks Petkov.

Spain vs Bulgaria, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Details

Match Spain vs Bulgaria, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Date Wednesday, October 15 Time 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue José Zorrilla, Valladolid, Spain Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 2 (Live Telecast) and SonyLIV (Live Streaming)

When is Spain vs Bulgaria, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Spain National Football Team is set to square off against the Bulgaria National Football Team in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on Wednesday, October 15. The Spain vs Bulgaria FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers match is set to be played at the José Zorrilla, Valladolid, Spain and it starts at 12:15 AM (Indian Standard Time). Rat Runs Onto the Pitch During Wales vs Belgium FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers in Cardiff, Video Goes Viral.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Spain vs Bulgaria, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on TV?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers in India. The Spain vs Bulgaria live telecast will be available for live telecast viewing options on the Sony Sports Ten 3 SD/HD TV channels. For Spain vs Bulgaria online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of Spain vs Bulgaria, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers live streaming. Fans in India will be able to watch Spain vs Bulgaria live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but only after purchasing a subscription. Spain are miles ahead of Bulgaria in every department and will secure a routine 3-0 win at home.

