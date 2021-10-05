The world on Monday experience a social media outage where Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp were not working. So this was an ideal time for the netizens to bring out the best of their creativity and flood the Internet with memes. Now, Spartak Moscow, a professional football club from Russia took to Twitter and penned a cheeky tweet on the microblogging site. They also took a jibe at Barcelona in this process and wrote, "Even Barcelona is not that down right now as all these social networks.” Barcelona Suffers Shocking 3-0 Defeat Against Benfica in UCL 2021-22 Match.

As one may recall, Barcelona is having quite a tough time for the past few months. Lionel Messi's departure came in as a rude shock to the club and its fans. Also, their performance in the La Liga 2021-22 looks quite unsettled as they are placed on number nine of the points table with 12 points in their kitty. Out of the seven games, the team has won three-match and lost one. The remaining three ended with a disappointing draw. Now, let's have a look at the tweet by Spartak Moscow.

Tweet by Spartak Moscow:

Even Barcelona is not that down right now as all these social networks 😔 — FC Spartak Moscow (@fcsm_eng) October 4, 2021

The Catalans have had a mediocre performance even in the Champions League 2021-22. Placed in Group E of the points table, they have had no wins in their kitty. They lost to Bayern Munich and also against Benfica. Barcelona fans will be hoping for Barcelona to regain their form in the upcoming days.

