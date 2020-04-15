This Day, That Year: Manchester City’s Centurions Secured the Premier League Title in 2018

Manchester City Centurions (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

On this day (April 15) in 2018, Manchester City lifted their third Premier League crown following Manchester United’s 1-0 loss to West Brom. This was City’s third title in five years but Pep Guardiola’s men had achieved what no other team before them could, 100 points in the league. The team from the Blue side of Manchester broke and set several domestic records and for their incredible feat in the 2017-18 season, they were labelled as ‘Centurions’. Bernardo Silva Believes Manchester City Players Are Overlooked for Individual Awards.

After a disappointing first season under Pep Guardiola, Manchester City invested heavily in the summer transfer window, bringing in Bernardo Silva, Ederson, Kyle Walker, Danilo and Benjamin Mendy. In January of the season, Blues broke the bank to secure record transfer of Aymeric Laporte. Sergio Aguero Transfer Update: Independiente ‘Step Up’ Interest in Manchester City Striker.

After a successful transfer window, Pep Guardiola’s machine was ready to go and won the opening game of the season but dropped points on the very next game. However, they dusted themselves and went on a Premier League record 18-game win streak, crushing every team that was put in front of them.

ON THIS DAY: In 2018, Manchester City won their third Premier League title in a record-breaking season: ❍ Most league goals (106) ❍ Most league points (100) ❍ Most league wins (32) ❍ Most consecutive league wins (18) ❍ Most league away wins (16) Centurions. 💯 pic.twitter.com/9G4lvgks5v — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 15, 2020

The run eventually ended with a 0-0 draw but talks of an invincible season began to surface. However, the pressure told on Pep’s men as they lost in January against Liverpool. The unbeaten run ended but City were still 15 points clear at the top. The Blues continued to dominate the league after that failing to win just three of the last 15 games, breaking a number of records on the way.

Pep Guardiola’s well-oiled machine recorded the highest ever PL points tally (100), scored most league goals (106), registered the most number of wins (32) and had the biggest winning margin in the league with 19 points.