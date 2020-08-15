Thomas Muller has claimed that Bayern Munich’s 8-2 win over Barcelona on Friday (August 14) was better than Germany’s 7-1 thumping of Brazil six years ago at the 2014 FIFA World Cup. Bayern Munich thrashed Barcelona bringing back memories of Germany’s 7-1 win at the World Cup in 2014. Arguments soon started on social media on which was the better game and which defeat was more embarrassing. Muller, however, put all arguments to bed with his comments after the win. The 30-year-old said that Bayern’s win was better than Germany’s win. He scored the opening goal in both of those games. Lionel Messi Suffers Worst Defeat With Barcelona’s 8–2 Humiliation vs Bayern Munich: Take a Look at 5 of the Heaviest Losses in Argentina Star’s Career.

Muller added insult to Barcelona’s injury post the win by saying that Germany never had the same control over Brazil as Bayern did over Barcelona in the UCL 2019-20 quarter-final encounter. The Bayern and Germany captain netted twice in the 8-2 win. He opened the scoring as early as the fourth minute and then added a second to make it 4-1 within the opening 30 minutes of the match. Later asked which he game did he think was better for the winning, Muller said: "In 2014 against Brazil we never had the same control of the game.” Lionel Messi and Barcelona Register Worse Records in Humiliating 8–2 UCL 2019–20 Defeat Against Bayern Munich; Take a Look at All Stat Highlights From the Champions League Quarter-Final Match.

"It was something that happened but let's not talk about it, let's talk about today. It was a special night, the result and the way we played was special,” said Muller, who now has 23 Champions League knockout goals and is only behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. “The best thing was to see that the players who come from substitutes have the same attitude and the same joy. The important thing is to do what we want on the pitch and for everyone to go to the limit."

Muller scored the opener from an Ivan Perisic cut back before the Croatian scored the second himself. Serge Gnabry then made it 3-0 within 23 minutes and Muller scored his second eight minutes later to put Bayern 4-1 up. A David Alaba own-goal has initially cancelled his opener but Bayern took little time to retake the lead.

Luis Suarez pulled another back for Barcelona at the start of the second half. But Alphonso Davies left Nelson Semedo chasing crooked shadows to assist Joshua Kimmich and soon after Suazrez’s goal, Bayern were leading 5-2. Philippe Coutinho, on loan from Barcelona, then came off the bench and assisted Robert Lewandowski before scoring two himself within four minutes of each other to complete the rout.

Bayern Munich will next face the winner of the last quarter-final match between Manchester City and Lyon. And Muller fired a warning to his teammates to not lose the plot. “This is good, you can imagine how it feels, it was very special for us after this match. But we have to recover. It's a big statement but the next game, it starts 0-0. It doesn't matter.”

“I know the other teams watch our games and we have to win the next game to reach the final. We have to be quiet, calm, relaxed and very happy.”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 15, 2020 03:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).