Thomas Tuchel set a unique record as he guided Chelsea to their first Champions League final since 2011-2012. The Blues defeated Real Madrid 2-0 (3-1 aggregate) at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday to set an all-English affair against Manchester City in the summit clash of the showpiece event. The German boss took charge of the London club mid-season and now has guided them to FA Cup and UCL 2020-21 finals. Chelsea 2-0 Real Madrid, UCL 2020-21: Timo Werner, Mason Mount Score As Blues Book Final Berth.

Thomas Tuchel, after leading Chelsea to the UCL final, has now led two different clubs to Champions League finals in consecutive seasons, becoming the first manager to reach the European Cup or Champions League final in successive seasons with separate teams. The German last year led PSG to the summit clash, losing 1-0 to Bayern Munich.

Chelsea appointed the German earlier in the year following the sacking of Frank Lampard after a poor run of results. In just a tome of few months, the German has changed the mood around the club, making them more defensively solid and leading them to a domestic and European final while doing well in the league.

During a recent interview when asked if Tuchel was doing something right to achieve this feat the German replied, ‘Or not because it's not the same club! It depends who you ask.’ ‘I'm very happy that we've achieved this. I'm very grateful to have the opportunity to live my life in football and this passion as a profession,’ the Chelsea boss added.

This is the third time Chelsea have reached the UCL final, and on all occasions, they have changed their managers mid-season. In 2007-08, Jose Mourinho left the club and was replaced by Avram Grant, who led them to the final. The Blues also reached the 2011-12 final under Roberto Di Matteo, after Andre Villas-Boas sacked, winning the title for the first time.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2021 09:31 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).