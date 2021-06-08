Sunil Chettri scored twice in India’s 2-0 win over Bangladesh in the latest round of the 2022 World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup joint qualifiers. With the brace, the Indian skipper climbed to second in the list of highest active international goal-scorer as only Portuguese and Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has netted more often for his country than the Bengaluru FC star. So in this article, we take a look at the current top five goalscorers at the international level. Sunil Chhetri Surpasses Lionel Messi’s Tally To Become 2nd Highest International Goalscorer Among Active Players.

Sunil Chhetri scored his 73rd and 74th goals for the Indian national team in the latest win over Bangladesh, equalling legendary Indian forward IM Vijayan's record of scoring the most goals (4) in winning causes in the World Cup qualifiers. With the victory, the Blue Tigers climbed to third in their Group, keeping the hopes of securing a direct spot in the 2023 Asian Cup alive.

Highest Active International Goalscorers

Sr No Player Country Goals 1 Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 103 2 Sunil Chhetri India 74 3 Ali Mabkhout UAE 73 4 Lionel Messi Argentina 72 5 Robert Lewandowski Poland 66

All of the players will have a chance to add to their goal tallies during the upcoming rounds of international fixtures. Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski will be busy with Euro 2020 duties for the next couple of months while Lionel Messi will lead Argentina at the Copa America. Meanwhile, Sunil Chhetri and Ali Mabkhout will represent their country during World Cup Qualifiers.

