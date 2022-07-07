The hottest player in the summer transfer market is Cristiano Ronaldo at the moment as the Portuguese International is reportedly ready to leave Manchester United this summer. The 37-year-old forward has lodged a transfer request to the United board and request them to let him depart Old Trafford should any acceptable offers arrive. However, Manchester United have put a 'not-for-sale' tag on Ronaldo despite his desire to leave as early as possible. And in the last two-three weeks, the forward has been linked with big clubs such as Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Roma, Napoli and Barcelona for a summer transfer move. Is Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer from Manchester United Really Happening?

After an underwhelming 2021-22 with the Red Devils, Ronaldo was of the view that English outfit would land significant signings under new coach Erik Ten Hag in the summer window, but just to witness failed signing attempts. After being heavily disappointed, the all-time top goal-scorer has expressed his desire to leave Manchester United and his agent Jorge Mendes has been engaged in hunt of a suitable club for his star player.

Here are the top 5 Cristiano Ronaldo transfer news.

#1 No CR7 Show in Pre-Season Camp: This is the fourth successive day Ronaldo has missed the Manchester United's pre-season training camp under Erik Ten Hag. The Portuguese failed to join the first day of the training citing family reasons. However, United management have no idea why Ronaldo has still no joined the training camp. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News: 5 Players Manchester United Can Sign As Portuguese Star’s Replacement This Summer.

#2 Not Joining Bayern Munich: Despite being heavily linked with Bayern Munich, it seems Ronaldo would not be joining the Bavarians this summer. Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn has said that 37-year-old Ronaldo is too old to fit with their psychology and playing style. The German legend said that he respects Ronaldo a lot but would not be going after the Portuguese this summer.

#3 Barcelona Not Considering CR7: Despite a discussion between Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes and Barcelona's president Joan Laporta over a potential summer move of the Portuguese to Camp Nou, there is no progress in talk. According to Spanish media, Barcelona are not considering to sign Ronaldo, as of now.

#4 Salary Cut: Cristiano Ronaldo is very 'upset' and 'unhappy' with the decision of a 25% salary reduction by Manchester United due to failure in UEFA champions league qualification. Reports claim that the Portuguese talisman is furious with the decision.

#5 Chelsea Transfer: Chelsea, one of the contenders to sign Cristiano Ronaldo, are yet to make a move for the 37-year-old Portuguese. However, coach Thomas Tuchel, an ardent admirer of Ronaldo is planning to land the player at Stamford Bridge this summer in a process to reenergize the Blues' attacking front. According to reports, there is a high chance of Ronaldo becoming a Blue this season.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 07, 2022 01:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).