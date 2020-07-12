Tottenham Hotspur will host Arsenal in their forthcoming fixture in Premier League 2019-20. The match will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday (July 12, 2020). Arsenal didn’t make a great start after the season resumed as they lost their first two games against Brighton and Manchester City. However, they brilliantly bounced back by clinching four of their five games while one match ended in a draw. On the other hand, Tottenham’s only loss after the resumption of season came against Sheffield United. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose goal-keeper, midfielder, forward players and defenders for TOT vs ARS match. Forward Gabriel Martinelli Signs New Long-Term Deal With Arsenal.

With only one point separating the two sides in the team standings, Tottenham can advance to the 8th position in the team standings. As Liverpool have already secured the Premier League title, Tottenham and Arsenal can’t contest for it. However, stakes are still high for the game as the winner could take massive stride towards the Europa League. As the Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal encounter gets lined up, let’s look at the best dream11 team for the upcoming game. Jose Mourinho Disturbed by Tottenham Hotspur's ‘Lack of Fight.’

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Emiliano Martinez (ARS) should be your keeper for this game.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Serge Aurier (TOT), Toby Alderweireld (TOT) and David Luiz (ARS) should be the players in your defence.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Bukayo Saka (ARS), Dani Ceballos (ARS), Granit Xhaka (ARS) and Giovani Lo Celso (TOT) can be picked as the midfielders.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – The remaining three slots in your team can be filled by Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang (ARS), Harry Kane (TOT) and Heung-Min Son (TOT).

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Emiliano Martinez (ARS), Serge Aurier (TOT), Toby Alderweireld (TOT) and David Luiz (ARS), Bukayo Saka (ARS), Dani Ceballos (ARS), Granit Xhaka (ARS), Giovani Lo Celso (TOT), Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang (ARS), Harry Kane (TOT), Heung-Min Son (TOT).

Harry Kane (TOT) should be selected as the captain of your dream11 team while Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang (ARS) should be named as vice-captain.

