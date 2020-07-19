Tottenham Hotspur (TOT) will take on Leicester City (LEI) in the latest round of Premier League 2019-20 fixtures. TOT vs LEI match will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on July 19, 2020 (Sunday). Both teams have European qualification in sight and a win tonight will aid them in achieving that objective. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create Dream11 Fantasy Team for Spurs vs Leicester in EPL 2019-20 can scroll down below. In My Three-Year Contract Tottenham Hotspur Can Win Trophies, Says Jose Mourinho.

Jose Mourinho’s Spurs have been inconsistent post lockdown, good performances are often followed by below-par displays and vice versa. But in recent weeks, Tottenham are starting to click under the new manager. Victories over Arsenal and Newcastle will give them the much-needed confidence boost as they look to qualify for Europa League next season.

Meanwhile, Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City once looked favourite to finish inside the top four but are now hanging by a thread. The Foxes put on a convincing display against Sheffield last time around and will be hoping to repeat the feat in this game as well.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Kasper Schmeichel (LEI) must be your keeper for this clash.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Serge Aurier (TOT), Toby Alderweireld (TOT) and Ben Chilwell (LEI) can be your defenders.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Giovani Lo Celso (TOT), Lucas Moura (TOT), Moussa Sissoko (TOT), Harvey Barnes (LEI) and Ayoze Perez (LEI) must be your midfielders.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Harry Kane (TOT) and Jamie Vardy (LEI) can fill the remaining two slots.

Harry Kane (TOT) can be selected as your captain and Jamie Vardy (LEI) can be named as the vice-captain.

