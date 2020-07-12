Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal, Premier League 2019-20 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online: Two of London’s biggest club, Tottenham and Arsenal, clash in the English Premier League with both looking to end their disastrous season on a high. Managers Jose Mourinho and Mikel Arteta know they have a massive rebuild job on their hands and the road looks bumpy. Tottenham Hotspur come into the game on the back of a disappointing draw against Bournemouth, a team battling relegation. Arsenal had a draw too but completely dominated Leicester City with some fine attacking display. The team that wins tonight’s North London derby will more or less secure a Europa League finish for themselves. Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Dream11 Prediction in Premier League 2019–20.

Eric Dier received a four-game ban by the English FA for his conduct post a Cup game which means Toby Alderweireld will join Davison Sanchez at the back. Giovanni Lo Celso and Moussa Sissoko provide energy in midfield and should be present on either side of Harry Winks, who plays as a sweeper. In attack, there is no looking past Harry Kane who should have Heung-Min Son and Lucas Moura for company in the forward line.

Eddie Nketiah received his marching orders against Leicester City and will not feature against Spurs while the likes of Bernd Leno, Calum Chambers and Mesut Ozil are out with fitness issues. Arsenal will play three at the back with David Luiz leading the defensive line. Alexandre Lacazette should get a start as the lone striker, flanked by youngster Bukayo Saka. Nicolas Pepe is finding it difficult to break in the team due to the stellar performances of English youngster Saka. Dani Ceballos and Granit Xhaka remain the undisputed first choice in midfield and have an important role to play in the clash.

When is Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal, Premier League 2019-20 Football Match? Know Date, Time Venue Details

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal match will take place on July 12, 2020 (Sunday). The North London derby will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London and has a scheduled start time of 09:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal, Premier League 2019-20 Football Match?

Fans can catch the live action of North London derby on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Premier League 2019-20 in India. Fans can follow the Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal match live by tuning into Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 1 HD and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels on their television.

How to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal, Premier League 2019-20 Football Match?

Live-action of North London derby will also be available on online platforms. Fans can live stream the Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal match on Disney+ Hotstar, the OTT of Star Network. JIO subscribers can also follow the match live on JIO TV. Tottenham Hotspur looks woefully short of confidence at the moment and it will not be a surprise if the Gunners manage to come away with all three points from the tie.

