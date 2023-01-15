Arsenal will have the chance to open up an eight-point gap at the top of the Premier League table when they play arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspurs in an away tie. Manchester City’s loss in the derby was brilliant news for the Gunners as it has opened up an opportunity to gain a solid advantage in the title race. They head into the contest on the back of a routine win over Oxford in the FA Cup, but their last league game ended in a stalemate versus the Magpies. Nevertheless, Arsenal is having a kind of season not seen in the past decade or so and this has the fans buzzing. The game is equally important for hosts Tottenham Hotspur with their top four hopes on the line. Newcastle United will push them to the brink this season and Manchester United, on current form, seem to be gunning for the title rather than making it to the Champions League. Tottenham Hotspur versus Arsenal will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 10:00 pm IST. Manchester United 2–1 Manchester City, Premier League 2022–23: Red Devils Stage Comeback To Win Derby at Old Trafford (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Dejan Kulusevski, Rodrigo Bentancur, Yves Bissouma, and Richarlison are all in contention for a return to the matchday squad for Spurs. Harry Kane and Heung Min Son have featured in a few North London Derbies and know what it takes to win these battles. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is a key man in midfield for the home side, as he is capable of breaking play between the lines while also coming up with constructive passes.

Bukayo Saka is all set to play against Tottenham Hotspur after being given the okay by club doctors. Eddie Nketiah has stepped up well in the absence of Gabriel Jesus and he has an eye for the goal just like the Brazilian. Martin Odegaard is the key man for the visiting side as he is the one that makes them tick in the final third. Gabriel Martinelli will also try and stretch the opposition's defence with his direct runs.

When is Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

The Premier League 2022-23 match between Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal will take place at Emirates Stadium in London on January 15, 2023 (Sunday). The North London derby match is set to start at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Brighton 3–0 Liverpool, Premier League 2022–23: Reds Suffer Shock Defeat at AMEX Stadium (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the English Premier League 2022-23. You can watch the PL 2022-23 match between Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal live on Star Sports Select 2/HD.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The English Premier League 2022-23 match, Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal, will be available online in India. You can tune into Disney+ Hotstar to watch the live streaming of the game. Tottenham have the players to trouble Arsenal but it all depends on their form and consistency on the given day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 15, 2023 03:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).