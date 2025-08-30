Tottenham Hotspur vs Bournemouth Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: Under their new manager Thomas Frank, English Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur FC are playing top-notch football in the EPL 2025-26, having won their first two games. Now the London-based club will be battling against AFC Bournemouth in gameweeek 3. AFC Bournemouth on the other hand, started with a loss in the campaign opener, but have overcome that with a win in the second outing. Manchester City 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2025-26: James Trafford's Error Costs Pep Guardiola's Side as Brennan Johnson, Joao Palhinha Score in Spurs' Victory.

Tottenham Hotspur won 3-0 against Burnley in the first match, but the main surprise came in the next one. Against Manchester City, managed by the genius tactician Pep Guardiola, the side played impressive football, taking a 2-0 lead in the first half, and managing to keep it till full-time. It's early days in the EPL 2025-26, but the side is showing good promise, currently being ranked second. Bournemouth had a tough tie in the first one, against defending champions Liverpool FC, losing 4-2. They did make a comeback, beating 10-man Wolves 1-0.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Bournemouth Match Details

Match Tottenham Hotspur vs Bournemouth Date Saturday, August 30 Time 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports Network (Live Telecast), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is Tottenham Hotspur vs Bournemouth, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Tottenham Hotspur will host AFC Bournemouth in their third match of the Premier League 2025-26 season. The Tottenham Hotspur vs Bournemouth match is set to be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London and it will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Tottenham Hotspur vs Bournemouth, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast the EPL 2025-26 in India. The Tottenham Hotspur vs Bournemouth live telecast viewing option is likely to be available on the Star Sports Network TV channels. For Tottenham Hotspur vs Bournemouth online viewing options, read below. UCL 2025–26: Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Chelsea Receive Honours at UEFA Champions League Draw in Monaco (Watch Video).

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Tottenham Hotspur vs Bournemouth, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

As Star Sports Network is the broadcasting partner, JioHotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2025-26 matches. Fans in India can find a viewing option for the Tottenham Hotspur vs Bournemouth, Premier League 2025-26 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website after subscription. With good form and home support to bank on, Tottenham Hotspur are expected to win this one.

