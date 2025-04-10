Tottenham Hotspur, 14th in the English Premier League, have their hopes pinned on the Europa League for positivity as they gear up to welcome Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg of their quarter-final tie. The Londoners have been poor for major parts of the campaign and injuries in the squad have not helped either. Manager Ange Postecoglou knows his job is on the line and winning the Europa League could go a long way in restoring his credentials. Opponents Eintracht Frankfurt are third in the German Bundesliga but three defats in their last five games have pegged them back a bit. Tottenham Hotspur Transfer News: Check Out Players Deals in Premier League 2024-25 Winter Transfer Window.

Radu Dragusin, Kevin Danso, and Dejan Kulusevski are the players missing out for Tottenham Hotspur due to injuries. Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero will be part of the backline for the home side.

Dominic Solanke, Heung Min Son, and Brennan Johnson will be part of the front three with Rodrigo Bentancur leading the midfield charge. Kevin Trapp, Ansgar Knauff, Can Uzun, Krisztian Lisztes, and Junior Dina Ebimbe will not be part of the matchday squad for Frankfurt. Mario Gotze has been around for some time in Europe and his experience should come in handy. Hugo Ekitike will play the lone striker up top with Hugo Larsson as the playmaker.

Tottenham Hotspur lock horns against Eintracht Frankfurt for the UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Quarterfinal Leg 1 match on Friday, April 11. The Tottenham Hotspur vs Eintracht Frankfurt match will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and it starts at 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Europa League 2024-25 season. In India, fans will be able to get a live telecast viewing option of the Tottenham Hotspur vs Eintracht Frankfurt UEFA Europa League Quarterfinal match on Sony Ten Sports 1 SD/HD channels. The live streaming of the match will be available on the Sony LIV app and website, as well as the Jio TV app.

It will be a keenly contested game with the tie ending in a 2-2 draw.

