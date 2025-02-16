Tottenham Hotspur will play host to Manchester United, when they visit the city of London in the ongoing Premier League 2024-25 on February 16. Tottenham Hotspur are sitting in the 15th spot with 29 points, while Manchester United are just above them in the 14th position. Both teams have been on a downward spiral, having started the English Premier League with a lot of promise. Tottenham Hotspur will look to continue their winning way, having won their last PL encounter, and capitalise on Manchester United's poor form, having lost their last EPL game. Leicester City 0–2 Arsenal, Premier League 2024–25: Mikel Merino’s Late Double off the Bench Relieves Gunners in Win Over Foxes.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou confirmed that Guglielmo Vicario, Destiny Udogie, James Maddison, and Brennan Johnson are likely to be back in the XI, after weeks of fielding a second-string side in PL. However, several star players remain out of action due to unavailability.

On the flip side, Manchester United, too, have their injury issues, with players like Luke Shaw, Mason Mount, and Tom Heaton still sidelined. Manager Ruben Amorim confirmed that a few issues have cropped up, with Kobbie Mainoo and Toby Collyer reportedly injured. Patrick Dorgu and Alejandro Garnacho are likely starters for Man United.

When is Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United , Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United will lock horns in the Premier League 2024-25 on Sunday, February 16. The Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United, match will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and it starts at 10:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Premier League 2024–25: Magic Kaoru Mitoma, Yankuba Minteh Double Give Brighton and Hove Albion FC 3–0 Win Over Lackluster Chelsea.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United , Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Star Sports Network has been the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast EPL 2024-25 matches in India. The Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United live telecast viewing option will be available on the Star Sports Select HD channels. For Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United , Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

JioHotstar, the newly-branded streaming platform after the JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar merger, will provide Premier League 2024-25 live streaming in India. Fans can watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website after purchasing a subscription. In what could be a close contest, Manchester United might just pip Tottenham Hotspur in their backyard.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 16, 2025 10:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).