One of the most important and exciting days of the summer transfer window is Deadline Day. This is the last day of the summer transfer window and fans will have their eyes fixed on certain football clubs as they look to secure some late signings and bolster their squad in the 2025-26 season. The 2025-26 football summer transfer window has already seen a number of big signings and this deadline day is set to be an exciting one. In this article, we shall take a look at some expected transfers on Deadline Day 2025 of the summer transfer window. When is Deadline Day 2025? When is 2025-26 Football Summer Transfer Window Closing? Check Date and Time in IST.

In the past, there have been several big signings made by top clubs on Deadline Day. These transfers have gone on to be historical ones and the clubs involved in business on Deadline Day 2025 would look to follow that same path. From Brazilian striker Ronaldo's move to Real Madrid from Inter Milan in 2002 to Arsenal acquiring Mesut Ozil from Real Madrid (2013) the Los Blancos securing the services of Sergio Ramos (2005) to Wayne Rooney making his historic Manchester United move from Everton in 2004 are some of the biggest and most impactful signings in the history of deadline days.

Alexander Isak to Liverpool

This transfer saga has carried on all throughout the summer transfer window for the 2025-26 season. The Swedish striker has been pretty clear about his stance, that he wanted a move away from Newcastle United, a club he had joined in 2022 and did not take part in the side's pre-season campaign. Alexander Isak reportedly has had Liverpool as the club he'd like to join on his mind and some days ago, he made his emotions pretty clear in an Instagram story where he stated clearly that he could not continue at Newcastle United. The club subsequently issued a statement expressing disappointment at this social media post by Alexander Isak. Although it has not been made official yet, there have been several reports that suggest that Liverpool and Newcastle United have agreed on a fee for the transfer of Alexander Isak. Alexander Isak Transfer News: Here's All You Need to Know On Liverpool and Newcastle United's Tug of War Over Swedish Striker Ahead of 2025-26 Season.

Gianluigi Donnarumma to Manchester City

Gianluigi Donnarumma is reportedly set to join Manchester City. The Italian goalkeeper had joined PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) in 2021 and has played a crucial role in the French club winning the UEFA Champions League for the very first time, last season. But the tall Italian goalkeeper reportedly fell out of favour with PSG manager Luis Enrique who reportedly is on the lookout for a goalkeeper with a different profile. The 26-year-old was also left out of PSG's squad that won the UEFA Super Cup and had announced his exit from the club on Instagram. Manchester City is reportedly among the clubs keen on having Gianluigi Donnarumma on board and this comes after Ederson, the Cityzens' first-choice keeper, reportedly agreed to a move to Turkish club Fenerbahce.

Emiliano Martinez to Manchester United

Another big-name goalkeeper who could be on the way to make a move on Deadline Day of the 2025-26 football summer transfer window is Emiliano Martinez. The Argentina goalkeeper, who won the 2022 FIFA World Cup title, reinvented his club career after joining Aston Villa in the year 2020 and has won the Yachine Trophy given at the Ballon d'Or award ceremony for being the best goalkeeper for the last two years. The 32-year-old has been crucial to Aston Villa's success in few years and has reportedly attracted interest from Manchester United, who desperately need a change in personnel between the sticks with neither Andre Onana nor Altay Bayindir doing well to cement that role. Emiliano Martinez has been reported to have agreed personal terms with Manchester United and the fact that he was not included in Aston Villa's squad to face Crystal Palace is an indication that he might be on his way out of Villa Park.

