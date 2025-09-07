Turkey vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Turkey gear up to host Spain in a Group E encounter of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, with both nations looking to continue their winning momentum. Spain defeated Bulgaria 0-3 in their last match, while Turkey got the better of Georgia in a fascinating battle in the build-up to this match. Despite early days in the qualifying campaign, a win for either team will help them go 3 points clear at the top of the points table and hence it is a key battle. Turkiye versus Spain will start at 12:15 AM IST. Cristiano Ronaldo Takes Centre Stage With Brace in Portugal’s 5–0 Win Over Armenia in FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers.

Turkiye will face Spain without the services of Baris Alper Yilmaz, who is suspended after his sending off against Georgia in the last match. The hosts will opt for a 4-2-3-1 formation with Kerem Akturkoglu leading the forward line. Real Madrid’s Arda Guler is the heartbeat of this team and will look to create chances in the final third. Hakan Calhanoglu will be the box-to-box midfielder and look to dictate the tempo of the game.

Lamine Yamal had an injury scare against Bulgaria, but is all set to start for Spain this evening. He will be part of a front three that also involves Nico Williams and Mikel Oyarzabal. Martin Zubimendi will be the central defensive midfielder and will sit deep and make the side tick with his passing range. Pedri and Mikel Merino will push forward to support with the attacking play. Cristiano Ronaldo Dedicates His Goal to Diogo Jota With Touching Celebration During Armenia vs Portugal FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Match (See Pic).

Turkey vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Details

Match Turkey vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Date Monday, September 8 Time 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Konya Metropolitan Municipality Stadium, Konya Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Ten 2 SD/HD (Live Telecast) and Sony LIV (Live Streaming)

When is Turkey vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Turkey National Football Team is set to square off against the Spain National Football Team in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on Monday, September 8. The Turkey vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers is set to be played at the Konya Metropolitan Municipality Stadium, Konya and it will start at 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Turkey vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on TV?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers in India. The Turkey vs Spain live telecast will be on the Sony Ten 2 SD/HD channels. For Turkey vs Spain online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of Turkey vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers live streaming. Fans in India will be able to watch Turkey vs Spain live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but only after purchasing a subscription. Spain have a quality squad and despite Türkiye offering resistance, the visitors should prevail here.

