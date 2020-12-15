Neymar reacted to the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 round of 16 draw after Paris Saint-Germain drew Barcelona in their first knockout match of the UCL campaign. Neymar and PSG are set to play Barcelona in the UCL round of 16, which will also be the first time both sides meet since the epic 6-1 drama at Camp Nou four seasons ago. Neymar then played for Barcelona and only made his move to PSG five months after starring in that 6-5 victory. The Brazilian took to Instagram to react on PSG drawing Barcelona in the last 16 and shared a pic with Messi. UCL 2020-21 Round of 16 Schedule: Here's Who is Playing Who After Champions League Draw.

Neymar posted a picture of him and Messi at the Ballon d’Or stage and captioned it “See you soon, my friend.” Neymar will play against Barcelona for the first time since leaving the club in August 2017 after PSG paid his release clause of 222 million Euros, a world record transfer fee which made Neymar the most expensive player of all-time. Neymar, alongside Messi and Luis Suarez, formed one of the deadliest and successful front-three during his time at Barcelona. Take a look at Neymar's Instagram post. Ballon d’Or Dream Team: Diego Maradona, Pele, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi Named in Greatest Playing 11 of All Time.

Neymar Reacts to UCL 2020-21 Round of 16 Draw

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ene10ta Érre 🇧🇷 👻 neymarjr (@neymarjr)

The 28-year-old is a close friend of Messi and shares a great bond with the Argentina superstar. Neymar had unsuccessfully attempted to engineer a move back to Barcelona in the summer of 2019 but Barcelona failed to match PSG’s demand. The Brazilian’s current contract expires in June 2022 and he could once again be on the plane back to Camp Nou if he does not renew his contract with PSG. Messi is also said to be wanting for Neymar to return to Barcelona and had pressurised the management to negotiate a deal for his return. He was left disappointed after Barcelona failed to secure Neymar’s return last season.

For now, though Neymar will return to the very place where he achieved stardom in PSG colours. During his four seasons at Barcelona, Neymar won two La Liga titles, the UEFA Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup in 2015, three Copa del Rey trophies and also a Spanish Supercup. This will be the first time he will return to Camp Nou as a player of the opposition team.

PSG are set to travel to Barcelona for the UCL round of 16 first-leg on February 17, 2021, while the second leg will be played on March 11 at Parc des Princes. The French champions will be eager to give Barcelona a taste of the heartbreak they received in 2017.

