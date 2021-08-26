Following the completion of the qualifying rounds, 32 teams have booked their place in the group stages of the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 season. The qualified teams will be placed in four different pots and divided into eight groups during the UCL 2021-22 group stage draw, which will be held on August 26, 2021 (Thursday) in Turkey, Istanbul. Meanwhile, fans searching for UCL 2021-22 group stage draw live streaming can scroll down below. UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Group Stage Draw: Time, Teams, Rules and Everything You Need to Know Ahead of UCL Draw.

Chelsea are the defending champions and will be aiming to become only the second team after Real Madrid, in the modern era to defend their title. The UEFA Champions League 2021-22 group stage will see FC Sheriff Tiraspol make their debut in the competition, becoming the first-ever team from Moldova to play in Europe's elite tournament after defeating Croatian heavyweights Dinamo Zagreb in the final playoff round.

When Will UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Group Stage Draw Take Place? Know Fixture Date, Time and Venue Details

The UEFA Champions League draw for the 2021-22 European football season will take place on August 26, 2021 (Thursday) in Turkey, Istanbul. The UCL 2021-22 group stage draw is set to begin at 09:30 pm IST and 18:00 CET.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Group Stage Draw? TV Channels in India

Fans eager to watch the live telecast of the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 draw will be excited to know that Sony Network will be broadcasting the draw live in India. The 2021-22 UCL group stage draw will be telecasted live on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD.

How to Watch the Free Live Streaming Online of UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Group Stage Draw?

For those not able to catch the live-action of the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 draw on any television sets can switch to online platforms as Sonyliv, the official OTT platform of Sony Network will be live streaming the 2021-22 UCL group stage draw for fans in India. Fans can also live stream the draw for free on UEFA's official website.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 26, 2021 04:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).