The UEFA Champions League draw for the group stage was completed a day ago and football fans had enough reasons to be excited as some interesting teams were stacked alongside each other. The most notable one is Group C, also being termed as the 'Group of Death'. This group contains teams like Bayern Munich, Barcelona and also Inter Milan and the fixtures would surely be something that football fans all over the world would be keen on watching. UEFA Champions League Groups 2022-23: Here’s A Look at UCL Groups Ahead of Upcoming Season Following the Draw Event

Similarly, there are groups like D or F where teams like Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur are expected to dominate. Having said that, no team, competing in the Champions League can be taken lightly as they are at this stage, in Europe's premier club competition, for a reason. Now that the UCL Draw is done and dusted, we take a look at the matches to watch out for, from each group.

Group A

Liverpool Ajax Napoli Rangers

Group A features Liverpool, Ajax, Napoli and Rangers. All of these are quality sides but the match that is one to watch out for, is surely the one between Liverpool and Ajax. Napoli and Rangers are good teams and can put up a great show but Liverpool vs Ajax is expected to steal the spotlight with both teams being among the best in Europe.

Group B

Porto Atletico Madrid Bayer Leverkusen Club Brugge

Another group that has a lot of potentially good matches. But Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Leverkusen would take the cake from this group, given the fact that these two sides are the strongest on paper and both of them are expected to qualify for the next stage.

Group C

Bayern Munich Barcelona Inter Milan FC Viktoria Plzen

Group C, or rather, the 'Group of Death' features heavyweights Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Inter Milan. All three of these teams have the potential to put up a pretty memorable match but the one that fans would eagerly wait for, would be the clash between Bayern Munich and Barcelona, for several reasons though. Bayern have had an upper hand over the Catalan giants in the past few editions but Xavi's side now have one of their talismanic players in Robert Lewandowski. How will he fare against his former side?

Group D

Eintracht Frankfurt Tottenham Hotspur Sporting CP Olympique Marseille

Tottenham Hotspur and Eintracht Frankfurt are expected to dominate this group, which also features Olympique Marseille and Sporting CP. Antonio Conte has turned Spurs into a pretty resilient outfit and with some key signings, he has brought about a transformation in the London outfit. Frankfurt won the Europa League last season. Tottenham Hotspur vs Eintracht Frankfurt would be one to watch for. Olympique Marseille can pull off upsets in this group.

Group E

AC Milan Chelsea FC Salzburg GNK Dynamo

Although FC Salzburg and GNK Dynamo are exciting sides, one can't hep but tout AC Milan vs Chelsea in this group to be the match to watch out for. Both Chelsea and AC Milan have some quality players and expected to make it through to the next round.

Group F

Real Madrid RB Leipzig FC Shakhtar Donetsk Celtic FC

Defending champions Real Madrid are expected to call the shots completely in Group F. Carlo Ancelotti's team will surely be the side to beat in this group and Real Madrid's clash with RB Leipzig will be the potential blockbuster from F.

Group G

Manchester City Sevilla Borussia Dortmund FC Copenhagen

Much like Lewandowski, Erling Haaland is also set to face up against his former side Dortmund, this time in a Manchester City shirt. Manchester City vs Dortmund have the capability to determine the outcome of this group and both these exciting teams are expected to put on a cracking show. Sevilla though, can pull off a surprise or two.

Group H

PSG Juventus SL Benfica Maccabi Haifa FC

Lionel Messi's PSG will be the favourites to win this group but have Juventus on their way. PSG vs Juventus is the match that fans would be keen on watching out from this group.

