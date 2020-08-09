UEFA Champions League returned to action for the first time this week since March as the competition resumed this week following the coronavirus enforced suspension. Before the break, PSG, Atalanta, Leipzig and Atletico Madrid had already booked their place in the quarter-finals of the competition with Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Lyon securing their place in the last eight this week. Lionel Messi’s Incredible Goal Leads Barcelona to a 3-1 Win Against Napoli in Champions League 2019-20 (Watch Video).

Due to the effects of coronavirus pandemic, UEFA have made changes in the competition's format for this season. All the games from quarter-finals onwards will be one-off ties played in Lisbon Portugal instead of the traditional two-legged affairs. So with eight teams looking to become European champions this season, many for their first time, here is a look at the fixture list for UCL 2019-20 Quarter-Finals. Robert Lewandowski Leads Bayern Munich to a 4-1 Win Against Chelsea.

Fixture Date Time (IST) Stadium Atalanta vs PSG Thursday, August 13, 2020 12:30 am Estadio da Luz, Lisbon RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid Friday, August 14, 2020 12:30 am Estadio Jose Alvalade, Lisbon Barcelona vs Bayern Munich Saturday, August 15, 2020 12:30 am Estadio da Luz, Lisbon Manchester City vs Lyon Sunday, August 16, 2020 12:30 am Estadio Jose Alvalade, Lisbon

With last year’s winners Liverpool knocked out from the competition by Atletico in the round of 16, a new club will be crowned as the Champions of Europe. Barcelona and Bayern Munich are in search of their sixth UEFA Champions League trophy while the remaining teams are in search of their maiden UCL crown.

