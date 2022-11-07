The group stage of the UEFA Europa League is done and dusted and now, it is time for the knockout round play-off draw. The draw would involve teams that finished second in the group stage of the competition, the likes of which include Manchester United, PSV Eindhoven and Roma. In addition, the teams which also finished third in the UEFA Champions League group stage would also be part of the draw like Barcelona, Juventus, Ajax and Sevilla among others. Cristiano Ronaldo Fights With Tyrone Mings, Manchester United Star’s WWE-Style Grapple With Aston Villa Defender Goes Viral! (Watch Video)

Among English sides, Arsenal progressed through to the last 16 while Manchester United finished second to Real Sociedad in their group and will be part of the draw. Barcelona and Sevilla are the only Spanish teams in the draw while Juventus and Roma are the two teams from Italy. Let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of the draw.

When is UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Draw? Know Date, Venue and Time

The UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Round of 16 will take place in Nyon, Switzerland on Monday, November 7. The Round of 16 Draw ceremony will begin at 5:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Round of 16 Draw?

Sony Sports is the official broadcast partner of the UEFA Europa League 2022-23 in India. Fans in India can watch live telecast of the UCL Round of 16 Draw on the Sony Sports network channels, on their TV sets.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Draw?

SonyLIV, the OTT platform of Sony, will provide live streaming of the UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Round of 16 Draw in India. Indian fans can watch the Round of 16 draw on the SonyLIV app and website at the cost of a nominal subscription fee.

