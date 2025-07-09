England Women National Football Team vs Netherlands Women National Football Team UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Live Streaming: England have a key battle coming up against the Netherlands in the Women’s Euro 2025 as the Lioness looks to return to winning ways following their defeat at the hands of France in the opener. England were outplayed in their last game and the consolation goal they scored late on did not hide the gulf in class between the teams. Opponents Netherlands defeated Wales 0-3 in their opening match and their confidence will be up. Another victory this evening for them will go a long way in helping them make it to the next round. UEFA Women’s Euro 2025: Portugal Stay Alive After Diana Gomes’s 89th-Minute Goal in 1–1 Draw With Italy.

Grace Clinton is pushing for a start in England midfield while there are talks of Niamh Charles also getting a game in for the team. England cut a sorry figure in attack and the management could give Chloe Kelly a chance to shine with Beth Mead dropping to the bench. Alex Greenwood and Leah Williamson will need to be at their very best in defence.

Vivianne Miedema was on the scoresheet for the Dutch in the last match and expect the striker to be a potent figure in the final third again. Victoria Pelova and Jill Roord looked good on the wings with the former also scoring for the side. Daniëlle van de Donk will be the star playmaker for the team, slotting in behind the central striker.

England vs Netherlands, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Match Details

Match England vs Netherlands Date Wednesday, July 9 Time 09:30 PM (IST) Venue Stadion Letzigrund Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming)

When is England vs Netherlands, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Football Match? Check Time, Date and Venue

Looking to notch their first points, England women's national football team will take on the Netherlands women's national football team in a Group D match in UEFA Women's Euro 2025 on Wednesday, July 9. The England vs Netherlands Women's Euro 2025 match is set to be hosted at Stadion Letzigrund in Zurich. The ENG-W vs HOL-W contest between both nations is scheduled to begin at 12:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Points Table Updated: Check Team Standings, Qualification Status of Each Group With Goal Difference of Football Tournament.

How to Watch Live Telecast of England vs Netherlands, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner in the country. Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch the England vs Netherlands live telecast on any TV channel. For ENG-W vs HOL-W online viewing options, read below.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of England vs Netherlands, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Football Match?

FanCode is the official streaming partner of the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 in India. Fans in India will be able to find viewing options of England vs Netherlands live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but will need a subscription pass. Expect a quality game of football with both teams settling in for a draw.

