The UEFA Women's Euro 2025 is currently ongoing and in a crucial encounter in the Group C, Poland will clash with Sweden in the second group stage encounter at the Swissporarena, Luzern, Switzerland. All teams in Group C have played one game each and currently Germany is the best positioned to qualify as the first team from the group. Poland are already facing the prospect of elimination after falling to defeat in their opening game against Germany. This is their first-ever major tournament after successfully negotiating their way through the qualifying playoffs. Their loss against Germany ended their 11-game unbeaten streak. They will look to go into a little deeper into the competition and show some fight against Sweden. UEFA Women’s Euro 2025: Portugal Stay Alive After Diana Gomes’s 89th-Minute Goal in 1–1 Draw With Italy.

Sweden, meanwhile, got off to a positive start with a narrow 1-0 victory in their opener against Denmark, courtesy of Filippa Angeldahl's second-half effort. Sweden have not tasted defeat since they fell to a 1-0 loss in their Nations League fixture against France in July, 2024. Their unbeaten run is extended to 12 games now and a win against Poland would ensure their entry into the next round of UEFA Women's Euro 2025. Sweden have never been eliminated in the group stage of the Women's Euros and they are likely to continue the record.

Poland vs Sweden, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Match Details

Match Poland vs Sweden Date Wednesday, July 9 Time 12:30 AM (IST) Venue Swissporarena, Luzern, Switzerland Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming)

When is Poland vs Sweden, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Football Match? Check Time, Date and Venue

Looking to qualify for the quarterfinals, Sweden women's national football team will take on Poland women's national football team in a Group C match in UEFA Women's Euro 2025 on Wednesday, July 9. The Poland vs Sweden Women's Euro 2025 match is set to be hosted at the Swissporarena, Luzern, Switzerland. The POL-W vs SWE-W contest between both nations is scheduled to begin at 12:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Points Table Updated.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Poland vs Sweden, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner in the country. Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch Poland vs Sweden live telecast on any TV channel. For POL-W vs SWE-W online viewing options, read below.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Poland vs Sweden, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Football Match?

FanCode is the official streaming partner of the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 in India. Fans in India will be able to find viewing options of Poland vs Sweden live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but will need a subscription pass.

