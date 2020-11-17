Uruguay and Brazil will face each other in the latest round of 2022 CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifier fixtures. The clash will be played at the Estadio Centenario in Uruguay on November 18, 2020 (early Wednesday morning). Brazil are the only team with a 100 percent win record in the competition, while Uruguay have won two of their three games. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of Uruguay vs Brazil in World Cup qualifiers can scroll down below. Neymar Injury Update: Injured PSG Striker Released from Brazil Squad Ahead of 2022 World Cup Qualifiers.

Uruguay will be without star man Luis Suarez as the Atletico Madrid striker tested positive for coronavirus and is self-isolating. This means Edinson Cavani will lead the line for Tabarez’s team. Meanwhile, Brazil are without the likes of Neymar, Philippe Coutinho, Casemiro and Fabinho as all of them have not traveled due to certain issues.

When Is Uruguay vs Brazil 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match Scheduled to Take Place? Date, Time and Venue of International Friendly Game

Uruguay vs Brazil, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match will take place on November 18, 2020 (early Wednesday morning). The CONMEBOL qualifying match will be played at the Estadio Centenario in Sao Paolo. The game is set to start at 04:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Uruguay vs Brazil 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match, LIVE?

Unfortunately, Uruguay vs Brazil match will not be live telecast in India as there are no official broadcasters available for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in India. Fans will therefore not be able to catch the live-action of the CONMEBOL match on their television sets.

Is Uruguay vs Brazil 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match, Free Live Online Streaming Available?

Since there are no official broadcasters available for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in India, fans will also not be able to watch Uruguay vs Brazil match online. But can always follow the match on social media handles of both teams and can also catch updates from the match on social media.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 17, 2020 11:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).